120 injured as Gen Z-styled protests spread to Mexico

Mexico City



Protests inspired by “Generation Z” spread across Mexico as thousands of people demonstrated against worsening violence, following the high-profile killing of an anti-crime mayor earlier this month. The unrest, which spanned several cities, underscored growing frustration among young Mexicans over crime, corruption, and impunity. At least 120 people – 100 of them police officers – have been injured in clashes during anti-government protests in Mexico City, police said. Thousands of demonstrators marched in the Mexican capital on Saturday to protest against violent crime and President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government.

In Mexico City, tensions escalated when a small contingent of hooded protesters dismantled metal barriers surrounding the National Palace, where President Claudia Sheinbaum resides. Reuters witnesses reported clashes between demonstrators and riot police, who responded with tear gas. According to Mexico City Public Safety Secretary Pablo Vazquez, around 100 police officers were injured during the confrontation, 40 of whom required hospital treatment. He also reported 20 civilian injuries, along with 20 arrests and another 20 individuals detained for administrative violations.

Protest marches were held nationwide, including in Michoacan, where anger has surged following the Nov. 1 assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. The mayor was shot dead during a public Day of the Dead celebration, intensifying public outrage over insecurity. In the capital, some demonstrators directed their frustrations at President Sheinbaum’s ruling Morena party, chanting “Out, Morena” and calling for stronger action against criminal violence. Others shouted, “Carlos did not die, the government killed him,” accusing authorities of failing to protect citizens.

A collective calling itself “Generation Z Mexico,” which organized the nationwide rallies, described itself in a widely shared manifesto as a non-partisan movement representing young people disillusioned with systemic violence and corruption. The group aligns itself with global Gen Z-led protest movements seeking social and political reform.