Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul

Britain has announced its most far-reaching reform of asylum policy in decades, introducing measures that will make refugee status temporary and extend the path to permanent settlement from five years to 20. The Labour government, under pressure from the rising popularity of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, aims to curb irregular migration, particularly small-boat crossings from France.

Inspired by Denmark’s stringent model, the Home Office plans to make refugee protection subject to review every two and a half years. Status may be revoked if a person’s home country is deemed safe. The government also intends to withdraw housing and financial support from asylum seekers who are able to work but do not, or who commit offences, prioritising assistance for those contributing economically and socially.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would unveil additional details soon, including proposed changes to how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which relates to the right to family life, is interpreted in immigration cases. She argued the provision is frequently used to block removals of those who have no legal right to remain.

Charities and rights groups have sharply criticised the reforms, calling them harmful, divisive, and likely to fuel hostility and violence against migrants. They argue that temporary status will trap refugees in prolonged uncertainty. Nonetheless, the government says it will expand “safe and legal” routes for those fleeing danger.

The shift comes as immigration has surpassed the economy as voters’ top concern. More than 109,000 people sought asylum in Britain in the year to March 2025, the highest in over two decades. Ministers say the overhaul will align the UK with practices in several European nations, though critics contend it risks creating a harsher and less humane system.