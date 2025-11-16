Islam Makhachev wins 170-pound title, ties UFC record with 16th straight victory

New York

Islam Makhachev cemented his legacy as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions after defeating Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision at UFC 322 to claim the 170-pound title and tie Anderson Silva’s all-time record of 16 consecutive victories. In a controlled, grappling-heavy performance at Madison Square Garden, Makhachev neutralized Della Maddalena’s striking threat and swept the scorecards 50-45, becoming one of the few fighters in UFC history to win championships in two weight divisions.

Now 28-1, Makhachev relinquished his lightweight title earlier this year in pursuit of two-division glory — a dream he fulfilled with calculated precision. His win places him alongside legends like Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Randy Couture, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, all of whom have captured UFC gold in multiple weight classes. “All my life I wanted two belts,” Makhachev said as he hoisted the welterweight title.

Della Maddalena, who entered the bout on an 18-fight tear and in his first title defense, struggled to find answers against Makhachev’s relentless pressure. The Australian exited the cage without a post-fight interview after suffering his first loss as champion.

The co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko retain her 125-pound title with a unanimous decision win over Zhang Weili in a bout that failed to ignite despite featuring two of the division’s most accomplished fighters. Shevchenko notched her 11th title fight victory and became the first woman in UFC history to record 60 takedowns.

Outside the marquee bouts, UFC 322 delivered explosive finishes, including knockout wins by Beneil Dariush, Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Debutant Ethyn Ewing also impressed, earning a unanimous decision victory just eight days after his previous fight.

Makhachev capped the night by calling for his first title defense to take place at the White House, signaling ambitions as bold as his achievements.