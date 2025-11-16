Indian football crisis deepens as ISL captains approach SC

Bengaluru

Indian football stands on the brink of collapse as uncertainty over the Indian Super League (ISL) deepens, prompting 12 club captains — including stalwarts Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan — to approach the Supreme Court. With no clarity on when the country’s top-flight will begin, fear and frustration ripple across academies, clubs and local football setups. What should have been a routine league season has turned into a crisis that exposes the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) administrative paralysis.

Much of the current impasse stems from the stalled renewal of the Masters Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the ISL’s long-time commercial partner. Despite the agreement’s scheduled expiry on December 8, discussions did not begin in time. A committee was formed only in April, leaving the sport vulnerable. Although both parties submitted a consensual resolution to the Supreme Court in August, the subsequent tender process launched on October 16 failed disastrously — the AIFF received no bids.

Former AIFF officials blame poor planning and eroded trust. They argue that bidders were given an unrealistic 20-day window to evaluate a multi-year investment worth over ₹5,000 crore. They also stress that global leagues negotiate broadcast cycles years in advance, making the AIFF’s last-minute scramble emblematic of deeper institutional failure.

The consequences stretch far beyond the ISL. The I-League calendar has been thrown into disarray, and the Indian Women’s League could also be jeopardised, with clubs dependent on revenue flows from top-tier competitions. Players, coaches and support staff now face financial insecurity, with projections suggesting drastic salary cuts if the league resumes under weakened commercial conditions.

With confidence in the federation at an all-time low, stakeholders fear that recovery will be long and arduous. Until the AIFF restores credibility and direction, Indian football’s future remains alarmingly uncertain.