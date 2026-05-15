Brad Haddin confident of Punjab’s playoff chances

Blurb

Despite a fifth straight loss, coach Brad Haddin insists Punjab Kings can still reach the playoffs by winning their remaining two crucial matches.

DHARAMSHALA

Despite suffering a fifth straight loss against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Brad Haddin believes the team can still reach the playoffs. He stressed that their tournament destiny remains completely in their own hands with two games left.

Punjab recovered well from a mid-innings collapse to score a strong 200/8, thanks to their lower-order batters. Even though Mumbai chased the target with just one ball remaining, Punjab stays in fourth place with 13 points in a tight playoff race.

“Our destiny is still in our hands,” Haddin said after the game. He made it clear that there is no room for error now, and the equation is simple, Punjab must win their remaining matches.

Haddin praised his team for setting a high total but credited Mumbai’s Tilak Varma for playing a special, match-winning innings. He admitted that the dressing room was hurting after the close defeat, but noted that pressure is exactly what makes the IPL exciting.

The coach also pointed out that T20 cricket has changed, meaning a score of 200 is no longer enough to scare chasing teams. He emphasized that the squad has full faith in its players and needs to rediscover the winning form they showed early in the season. Punjab Kings will play their final home match in Dharamshala against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.