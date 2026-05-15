Ravi Shastri: Sanju Samson is the future T20 captain

Intro

Ravi Shastri backs Sanju Samson for India’s T20 captaincy following his spectacular Player of the Tournament World Cup performance.

NEW DELHI

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes star batter Sanju Samson has what it takes to lead the national T20 team in the future. Shastri praised the wicketkeeper’s growing maturity, stating that his excellent performances have made him a top candidate for the captain’s role.

India recently won the T20 World Cup at home under Suryakumar Yadav. Samson played a massive part in that victory, even winning the Player of the Tournament award for his crucial, match-winning knocks. Shastri thinks this success is just the beginning of a bright leadership journey for the 31-year-old over the next few years.

“India might look for a new captain by the 2028 World Cup,” Shastri said during a review. He noted that Samson is a permanent fixture at the top of the batting order and has plenty of experience leading the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for five seasons.

In the past, critics often questioned Samson’s consistency despite his obvious talent. However, Shastri feels those doubts are now completely gone. Samson recently smashed three consecutive half-centuries during the World Cup, proving he can handle high-pressure situations.

Shastri added that Samson single-handedly turned big games around for India in the tournament’s crucial knockout stages. Combined with his current stellar form in the IPL, Shastri insists that Samson has silenced his critics for good and earned his spot as a future leader of the Indian cricket team.