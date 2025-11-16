China coast guard patrol near Senkaku escalates tensions

BEIJING

A formation of China Coast Guard vessels sailed through waters surrounding the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands on Sunday as part of what Beijing described as a “rights enforcement patrol.” The move comes amid escalating tensions between China and Japan following recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan’s security.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated after Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response from Japan. Her remarks drew a sharp backlash from Beijing, which has demanded that she withdraw or clarify her statement. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, while Taiwan firmly rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

In its statement, the China Coast Guard asserted that vessel 1307 and its formation conducted a lawful patrol inside the territorial waters of what China calls the Diaoyu Islands. Clashes between Chinese and Japanese vessels in this area are frequent, as both countries claim sovereignty over the islands.

Japan has faced increasing diplomatic pressure since Takaichi’s comments. China’s Consul General in Osaka issued a provocative remark that triggered a formal protest from Tokyo. Beijing then summoned Japan’s ambassador for the first time in over two years, and China’s defence ministry warned that any Japanese involvement in a Taiwan conflict would be futile.

Meanwhile, China advised its citizens against travelling to Japan, leading several Chinese airlines to offer free ticket changes or refunds. Taiwan’s defence ministry also reported heightened military activity, detecting dozens of Chinese aircraft and naval ships operating near the island as part of what it described as ongoing pressure tactics.