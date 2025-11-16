Sunday, November 16, 2025
HomeWorldChina coast guard patrol near Senkaku escalates tensions
World

China coast guard patrol near Senkaku escalates tensions

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
152

BEIJING

A formation of China Coast Guard vessels sailed through waters surrounding the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands on Sunday as part of what Beijing described as a “rights enforcement patrol.” The move comes amid escalating tensions between China and Japan following recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan’s security.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated after Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response from Japan. Her remarks drew a sharp backlash from Beijing, which has demanded that she withdraw or clarify her statement. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, while Taiwan firmly rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

In its statement, the China Coast Guard asserted that vessel 1307 and its formation conducted a lawful patrol inside the territorial waters of what China calls the Diaoyu Islands. Clashes between Chinese and Japanese vessels in this area are frequent, as both countries claim sovereignty over the islands.

Japan has faced increasing diplomatic pressure since Takaichi’s comments. China’s Consul General in Osaka issued a provocative remark that triggered a formal protest from Tokyo. Beijing then summoned Japan’s ambassador for the first time in over two years, and China’s defence ministry warned that any Japanese involvement in a Taiwan conflict would be futile.

Meanwhile, China advised its citizens against travelling to Japan, leading several Chinese airlines to offer free ticket changes or refunds. Taiwan’s defence ministry also reported heightened military activity, detecting dozens of Chinese aircraft and naval ships operating near the island as part of what it described as ongoing pressure tactics.

Previous article
Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece, says Zelenskyy
Next article
India and Russia advance talks on India–EAEU free trade agreement
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.