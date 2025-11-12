Kannada soil is garden of peace for all races: KVP

Bengaluru

“I established the Kaginele Peetha as the voice of all exploited communities,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“I have been against the Sanatanvadi RSS from the beginning, against the caste system and stupidity,” he said after laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Pradesh Kuruba Sangha and the student hostel in Gandhinagar.

“My clear intention was that the children of the Kuruba community should have education and a hostel in the Sangh building. The ideology that divided the society and created the caste system is that of the RSS. This ideology is against the working class and classes. That is why I have been opposing the RSS from the beginning. For this reason, I had advocated that the Kaginele Peetha should become the Peetha of all the exploited communities,” he said.

The demand and insistence of the Prajadhipok Kuruba Sangh for vacating this same hundred-year-old building and constructing a new building had been there for many years. Now, everyone has been convinced, the old building has been demolished and the foundation stone of the new building has been laid. He said that the new building will be constructed in 18 months without compromising on quality.

Those who studied in the hostel in the old building have become good officers. They have also become judges. I became an MLA in 1983 and a minister in 1984. When I was the Transport Minister, I celebrated the 500th birth anniversary of Kanakadasa in 1988. At this time, I decided that the society needed a Guru Peetha. At that time, there was a loan of 3 crore rupees on the Sangha building. We rescued the Sangha from the vortex of that loan. This is history. Everyone should understand this, he said.

There will also be a hostel in the new building. If Rajappa Maestro had not admitted me directly to the fifth grade, I would not have become a lawyer or the Chief Minister. Later, I entered politics because of Prof. Nanjundaswamy.

If I had not entered politics, the Kuruba Sangha building would not have survived, the Kaginele Peetha would not have been built, and it would not have been possible to save Byrappa’s temple and the land and buildings of the society from real estate rowdies, he explained the historical events one by one.

The government has taken steps to build 600 Kuruba community halls, and I have saved land and buildings for the Sangha in dozens of places in the state, including Mysore, Hubballi, Shivamogga, and Davangere. I was the one who built the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School, I was the one who built the Sangolli Development Authority. Now neither Mukudappa nor I can do it. But Mukudappa, Shivanna, Masti, Siddalingaiah, Naganna and many others stood and cooperated in the work of preserving and developing the property of the Kuruba community.

Those who knew this history should have spoken openly. Since none of them spoke, the one who thought I should not speak had to speak everything, he said.

Whoever speaks, let it be, this is the truth. This is history. He said, thank you to everyone who worked hard for the organization of the society.

I have done this for the entire society

I have not done this much only for the Kuruba community. I have also worked for the progress of all the exploited communities including the backward, Dalits, minorities.

The benefits implemented as the Chief Minister for the first time, the guarantees implemented as the Chief Minister for the second time have been implemented for the poor of all castes. He said that building a society that includes everyone and develops everyone is my goal.

That is why people of all castes, classes and religions of the state love me. Therefore, I am indebted to the blessings of all castes and religions of the society, including my own caste, he expressed his gratitude.