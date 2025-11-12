Thursday, November 13, 2025
India

‘BJP, EC openly stealing votes’: Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Election Commission are colluding to carry out “vote chori” and “murder of democracy” is playing out live.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a post of the Congress claiming that a person voted in the Haryana, Delhi and Bihar polls.

“Millions of BJP members openly roam around different states casting votes. And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased,” Gandhi alleged in his post. The BJP and EC are together openly stealing votes – the murder of democracy is happening live,” he also said.

