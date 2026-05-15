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EAM Holds Bilateral Talks with Counterparts From Malaysia, Uganda And Cuba

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

Deepening cooperation across various sectors, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

EAM met his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, with both sides reviewing the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The two leaders also discussed the follow-up on the outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February this year.

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, EAM posted: Always good to meet FM Mohamad Hasan of Malaysia. Reviewed the progress of our comprehensive strategic partnership, including follow-up on the outcomes from PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year.

EAM Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Uganda, Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, as the two leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including food and health security, while exploring greater technological collaboration and stronger business linkages.

Taking to his X following the meeting, EAM posted, Great meeting FM Odongo Jeje Abubakhar of Uganda on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026 FMM. Our longstanding cooperation continues to advance. Discussed food and health security, as well as experience sharing, including the use of technology and stronger linkages enabled by the Indian community and businesses.

EAM also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas such as health, development initiatives and capacity building. Both leaders also exchanged an MoU for regular diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries of India and Cuba.

Glad to meet FM Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla of Cuba. Discussed cooperation focusing on health, development partnership and capacity building. Also exchanged an MoU on holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries, EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM met his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in New Delhi, where the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications, along with bilateral matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar also welcomed Araghchi’s participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting being hosted in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairship.

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