Centre declares Delhi blast a ‘heinous terror act’

The key security meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ‘heinous terror incident’ in Delhi near Red Fort on November 10, and observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lost their lives.

Union Cabinet also expressed profound grief over loss of lives.

“The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November. The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At least 13 people died after a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai car outside Delhi’s Red Fort area.

Unequivocally condemning the dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives, the Cabinet reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet also appreciated timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

Recording its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world, the Cabinet noted that the government continues to monitored the situation.

PM Modi meets blast victims on return from Bhutan

Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon landed in New Delhi after concluding his official visit to Bhutan and headed straight to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet survivours of Monday’s car blast near the Red Fort.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “Upon landing from Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to LNJP Hospital to meet those injured in the Delhi blast. He interacted with the injured, wished them a speedy recovery, and was briefed by doctors and officials on their condition”.

The Prime Minister was also updated by senior security and investigation officials on the latest findings and progress in the case.

She was a liberal: ex-husband of Dr Shaheen

Lucknow-based doctor Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested in connection with a massive explosives haul in Faridabad hours before the bomb blast near Red Fort, held liberal views and wasn’t particularly religious, her former husband Dr Hayat Zafar has said.

Shaheen also wanted the family, which includes two children, to settle in Australia or Europe before the couple separated in 2012, he added.

According to investigators, Shaheen, who hails from Daliganj in Lucknow and was arrested on Monday, was leading the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s women recruitment wing in India. She headed the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the group’s female wing.

“I have no links with her. I do not share any close ties with her. We parted ways in 2012. We have two children and they stay with me. We had an arranged marriage. I haven’t been in touch with her since we separated,” Dr Hayat said.

“She was never particularly religious, and she was a liberal. She intended for us to settle in Australia or Europe. After that, we separated,” he added.

Second car of Delhi blast suspect Umar Nabi, a red Ford EcoSport, seized in Haryana

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad Police on Wednesday seized a red Ford EcoSport car, which is suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect behind the Red Fort explosion on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had issued an alert for the car.

Along with police, a forensic science laboratory team also reached the spot in Haryana’s Khandawali village for investigation.

A senior Faridabad Police official said, “The Faridabad Police rounded up a red EcoSport vehicle, suspected in the Delhi blast case, with registration number DL 10 CK 0458. It was found parked near Khandawali village. We have informed the concerned investigating agency about this.”

Nabi, who is from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, is believed to be the driver of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station.

Al-Falah University distances itself from arrested doctors

CHANDIGARH: Al-Falah University, located at Dhauj village in Faridabad district of Haryana, has issued an official statement distancing itself from the doctors arrested in the Delhi blast case. The university has said it is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.

A statement issued by the university Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities at the university.

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in official capacities with the university.”

DNA samples of suspect driver Umar’s mother collected, sent to lab for investigation

NEW DELHI: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the Hyundai i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday. Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle’s movement.

The sources added that after checking the footage on the vehicle’s timeline, footage of his vehicle is emerging from various locations. Agencies are trying to determine whether any other vehicle was also accompanying his vehicle or not.

NIA forms special investigation team to probe Delhi car blast having Jaish-e-Mohammad module link

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a “dedicated and comprehensive” investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident — a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any. Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.