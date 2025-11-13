Euro 2028 schedule: Venues and host nations revealed for UK-Ireland tournament

The joint-hosted tournament will run from June 9 to July 9, 2028, across nine iconic stadiums in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

London

UEFA has confirmed the full schedule and venues for Euro 2028, set to be the biggest European Championship ever, hosted jointly by England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. The month-long tournament will kick off on June 9, 2028, and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on July 9.

Wales could feature in the opening game at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, while England’s first match is likely to take place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. The four host nations will not receive automatic qualification but will play group-stage matches at home if they qualify.

Each host nation will showcase multiple venues: Wembley will stage eight games, including the semifinals and final, while Dublin’s Aviva Stadium hosts seven. Cardiff and Glasgow will each stage six, with other matches in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Euro 2028 will feature 24 teams and more than three million tickets, making it the largest edition in history. Northern Ireland was originally part of the bid but withdrew after redevelopment delays at Belfast’s Casement Park.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt called the announcement “a proud milestone,” promising “a festival of everything we love about the game.” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the tournament would celebrate the sport’s origins in the UK and Ireland, uniting fans “in legendary stadiums filled with emotion.”

The confirmed structure includes group matches across all venues, Round of 16 ties in Cardiff, Newcastle and Dublin, and semifinals and final at Wembley — setting the stage for an unforgettable summer of football.