India shines with four medals, including three gold, at Asian Archery Championships

Jyothi and Verma lead dominant campaign in Dhaka for India’s compound archers

Dhaka

India’s compound archers produced a stellar performance at the Asian Archery Championships, clinching four medals — three gold and one silver — on Thursday, led by the experienced duo of V. Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma.

Jyothi enjoyed a remarkable outing, winning both the women’s individual and team gold medals, while Verma contributed to India’s mixed team gold and men’s team silver.

In the women’s individual event, Jyothi displayed outstanding form, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Si-yu 149–143 in the semifinals before edging out her 17-year-old compatriot Prithika Pradeep 147–145 in an all-India final. The victory capped off India’s dominance as both finalists came from the same contingent.

Earlier, the trio of Jyothi, Prithika, and Deepshikha combined brilliantly to beat Korea 236–234 in a thrilling women’s team final. The Indian team maintained remarkable consistency, scoring 59 in each of the four ends.

In the men’s team event, Verma, alongside Prathamesh Fuge and Sahil Jadhav, narrowly missed gold after going down 229–230 to Kazakhstan in a closely contested match. However, Verma bounced back in style, partnering with Deepshikha to secure a 153–151 win over Bangladesh in the mixed team final.

The results underscored India’s growing strength in compound archery, with both seasoned names and rising stars making their mark on the continental stage.

With three gold medals — women’s individual, women’s team, and mixed team — and one silver in the men’s team category, India reaffirmed its dominance ahead of next year’s World Cup circuit.