Tuchel’s ruthless warning — big names face axe from 2026 World Cup squad

Tuchel’s revelation marks a shift in England’s World Cup planning, signaling tough calls ahead.

London

England manager Thomas Tuchel has sent shockwaves through the national setup by admitting that several established stars could miss out on next year’s World Cup in North America. In a series of candid media appearances, Tuchel made clear that reputation and pedigree will no longer guarantee selection.

“For the World Cup, I can’t take all the No. 10s we’ve used so far,” Tuchel said, naming Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White as examples. The 52-year-old also stunned fans by insisting that Harry Kane, Bellingham and Foden “cannot and will not play together” under his current system.

Tuchel, who has led England for 11 months, appeared to pivot from his earlier stance of rewarding experience. “Pedigree isn’t enough anymore — now is the time to prove your worth,” he said. His comments have been viewed as a wake-up call for high-profile players such as Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who have struggled for consistency this season.

Meanwhile, the England boss praised emerging talents Rogers and Elliot Anderson, describing the latter as “one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.” Both are now serious contenders for spots once thought reserved for more senior players.

Tuchel’s recent squad selections have reflected growing stability — and ruthless pragmatism. With only minor changes across three international breaks, he appears to be shaping a streamlined, form-driven team.

By setting expectations early, Tuchel has prepared fans — and his players — for a World Cup squad that could look markedly different from those of England’s recent past.