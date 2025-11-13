Thursday, November 13, 2025
Watson joins KKR as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Bolstering Backroom Strength

Kolkata

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Thursday.

Watson, one of the most accomplished T20 cricketers of his generation, brings a wealth of experience from both his playing and coaching careers. The 44-year-old, who transitioned into coaching after retiring in 2020, has held mentoring roles across several global leagues, including the Pakistan Super League and The Hundred.

In a statement, Watson expressed excitement about joining the KKR setup. “I am eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” he said.

A two-time ICC World Cup winner (2007 and 2015), Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, scoring over 10,000 international runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats.

In the IPL, Watson’s career spanned 12 seasons (2008–2020), during which he played 145 matches, scored 3,874 runs, and registered four centuries. He was part of two championship-winning teams — Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018) — and was also named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural season.

Welcoming him, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said: “We are thrilled to have Shane Watson join the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class.”

With Watson joining the think tank, KKR aims to bolster its backroom strength as it seeks a third IPL title in 2026.

