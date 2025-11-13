Rob Edwards Appointed Wolves Manager on Three-and-a-Half-Year Deal

Former Luton and Middlesbrough boss replaces Vitor Pereira after poor Premier League start

Wolverhampton

Premier League strugglers Wolves have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the club confirmed. The 42-year-old leaves Middlesbrough, where he had guided the team to second in the Championship table, to take charge at Molineux following Vitor Pereira’s sacking earlier this month.

Edwards, returning for his fourth spell with Wolves after stints as a player, coach, and interim manager, faces the enormous task of reviving a side that has taken just two points from 11 league matches, leaving them bottom of the table and eight points from safety.

“I know Rob very well and have seen his growth in different jobs,” said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi. “He knows the club, the fans, and the city, and he brings tactical awareness, leadership, and a clear identity to our team.”

Middlesbrough had initially resisted Wolves’ approach, but a reported £3 million compensation package paved the way for the move. Edwards, who previously managed Luton Town in the Premier League, will be joined by assistant Harry Watling, continuing their successful partnership.

Shi described the appointment as “a new chapter” for the club, emphasizing that Edwards’ philosophy and energy would help rebuild morale.

Edwards’ first match in charge will be against Crystal Palace at home on November 22, after the international break. His challenge will be to restore confidence and stability to a team that has endured back-to-back 3–0 defeats to Fulham and Chelsea, and a fan base that has grown increasingly frustrated with recent performances and ownership decisions.