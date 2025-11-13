Thursday, November 13, 2025
HomeWorldTrump signs bill, ending America’s longest government shutdown
World

Trump signs bill, ending America’s longest government shutdown

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
69

The shutdown halted air travel, food programs, and federal pay; new legislation restarts services, paying employees owed salaries


NEW YORK

The United States’ longest-ever government shutdown has officially ended after President Donald Trump signed legislation passed by Congress to temporarily fund federal operations. The 42-day standoff between Republicans and Democrats finally broke when the House approved the Senate-backed bill to reopen government functions.

The shutdown had frozen key services like air travel, food assistance programs, and federal pay. With the new legislation, these operations will restart, though it may take some time for full recovery. Federal employees, including those who worked without pay, will now receive their pending salaries.

Trump hailed the moment as a “great day,” declaring it a victory for Republicans since they secured the funding bill without conceding to Democratic demands over Obamacare subsidies. The deadlock ended when eight Democrats joined Republicans in a crucial Senate vote earlier this week.

The funding will last until the end of the year, with certain programs like aid for retired soldiers and food support for about 42 million Americans extended until September. The House passed the measure 222–209, mostly along party lines.

Democratic leaders admitted frustration but said they aimed to avoid further harm to citizens dependent on federal aid. Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, one of six Democrats who crossed the aisle, said people “shouldn’t trade their dinner for a political message.”

President Trump used the occasion to urge voters not to forget the shutdown during next year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, Democrats promised to push again for expanding health insurance subsidies when the next budget negotiations begin.

Previous article
Rob Edwards Appointed Wolves Manager on Three-and-a-Half-Year Deal
Next article
French Minister plans Algeria visit as ties improve
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.