Trump signs bill, ending America’s longest government shutdown

The United States’ longest-ever government shutdown has officially ended after President Donald Trump signed legislation passed by Congress to temporarily fund federal operations. The 42-day standoff between Republicans and Democrats finally broke when the House approved the Senate-backed bill to reopen government functions.

The shutdown had frozen key services like air travel, food assistance programs, and federal pay. With the new legislation, these operations will restart, though it may take some time for full recovery. Federal employees, including those who worked without pay, will now receive their pending salaries.

Trump hailed the moment as a “great day,” declaring it a victory for Republicans since they secured the funding bill without conceding to Democratic demands over Obamacare subsidies. The deadlock ended when eight Democrats joined Republicans in a crucial Senate vote earlier this week.

The funding will last until the end of the year, with certain programs like aid for retired soldiers and food support for about 42 million Americans extended until September. The House passed the measure 222–209, mostly along party lines.

Democratic leaders admitted frustration but said they aimed to avoid further harm to citizens dependent on federal aid. Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, one of six Democrats who crossed the aisle, said people “shouldn’t trade their dinner for a political message.”

President Trump used the occasion to urge voters not to forget the shutdown during next year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, Democrats promised to push again for expanding health insurance subsidies when the next budget negotiations begin.