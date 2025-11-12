Companies must take up joint ventures to provide basic amenities to the citizens under their CSR funds

ORRCA companies to partner for effective utilisation of CSR funds, urges Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar

BENGALURU

A meeting was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Development), Bengaluru East City Corporation, with representatives of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to discuss CSR partnerships for the development, improvement, and maintenance of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Ibblur Junction to KR Puram.

It was proposed that each company under ORRCA adopt a designated stretch of the public road and take responsibility for its development and beautification under CSR funding. This would include pedestrian path maintenance, landscaping, tree planting, and wall art initiatives aimed at enhancing cleanliness and the city’s visual appeal.

There are seven key junctions along the ORR within the Bengaluru East City Corporation limits. Discussions were held on developing flyovers and junctions under CSR funds to create a clean, organized, and aesthetically improved environment.

To help reduce traffic congestion, ORRCA companies expressed interest in partnering with the City Corporation to make the ORR more pedestrian-friendly by improving the footpaths on both sides of the road using CSR contributions.

Representatives from KPMG discussed a proposal, supported by the Saahas Foundation and other NGOs, to implement waste-processing technologies with a capacity of 3–10 tons per day using CSR funds. The City Corporation welcomed the initiative and requested a detailed technical and operational plan for implementation.

The Additional Commissioner suggested that companies can use CSR funds to develop parks and pedestrian walkways surrounding lakes for public benefit. Two parks will be identified, and a list of required facilities will be shared with interested companies.

The City Corporation encouraged companies to allocate CSR funds for local civic amenities, including park maintenance, procurement of waste-collection vehicles, management of community animals, improvements to municipal schools and hospitals, storm-water drain maintenance and footpath upgrades.

Representatives Arun Pai (Vakalur Foundation), Aniruddha Abhyankar (India Rising), Samuel (Intel), and Vijay (KPMG) participated in the meeting.

It was decided to hold monthly coordination meetings to promote greater participation from companies and NGOs under CSR. These meetings will focus on voluntary participation, joint-management models, and citizen engagement for sustainable development, Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Development), Bengaluru East City Corporation said.