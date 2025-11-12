Thursday, November 13, 2025
Min Reddy flags off KIA- D’gere Flybus

Bengaluru:

The new Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru and Davanagere Flybus (Volvo Multi-Axle) hit the roads on Wednesday. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the bus service at the KIA Terminal – 2.

In his address, the minister said during his first tenure as the transport minister, the first direct Flybus service between KIA, Bengaluru and Mysuru was launched in August 2013. Subsequently, the Flybus service was extended to Madikeri and Kundapura.

“Promoting public transport and encouraging people to use it more frequently should be our top priority. In this regard, the direct Flybus service between Bengaluru and Davanagere has been inaugurated,” he said.

Karnataka state road transport corporations are at the forefront in introducing new services and innovative initiatives. Recently, the Government of India conferred an Excellence Award for KSRTC’s ‘Dhwani Spandana’ initiative implemented in Mysuru city.

To make the transport system more passenger-friendly, complimentary snack kits will now be provided to all Flybus passengers.

Nandini snack boxes procured from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be distributed free of cost to all Flybus passengers from November 15 onwards. The kit will contain water bottle, flavoured milk, cookies (sweet & spicy), cake and Kodubale packet.

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, IAS; Director (Personnel & Vigilance) Dr K Nandini Devi, IAS; Director (Information Technology) Sri Ibrahim Maigur, IAS;  Chief Commercial Officer of KIAL Kenneth; Vice President (Commercial) of BIAL Pravat; Manager (Commercial) of BIAL Sanjay Chandra; KMF Representative Swati Reddy and officers and staff of KSRTC were present on the occasion.

BOX

Details of Flybuses

Total routes: 13

Mysuru: 9

Madikeri: 2

Davanagere: 2

Kundapura: 2 (Ambari Utsav)

Total daily trips: 44

Total daily Kms: 10,240

Revenue per km: ₹90

Average daily passengers: 1,050

Bengaluru–Davanagere flybus schedule

From KIA to Davanagere:

00.45 hrs → 05.45 hrs

10.00 hrs → 15.00 hrs

From Davanagere to KIA

08.00 hrs → 13.00 hrs

17.00 hrs → 22.00 hrs

Route details:

KIA-Bengaluru → via Satellite Town Ring Road → Doddaballapura Bypass → Dabaspet → Tumkuru Bypass → Chitradurga Bypass → Davanagere; Plus 2 en-route pick-up and drop points at Tumkuru Bypass and Chitradurga Bypass

Fare details (from KIA)

Tumakuru:  ₹400

Chitradurga:  ₹980

Davanagere: ₹1,250

