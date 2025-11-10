Bharatanatyam Debut by Dr Spurthi Aithal

BENGALURU

Vidushi Kumari Dr Spurthi Aithal, a disciple of Vidwat Latha Lakshmish, the founder of Sanyoga Bharatanatyam Kalashaala, made her Bharatanatyam debut (Ranga Pravesha) at a grand event held at the Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, on Race Course Road.

The ceremony was graced by Dr R Lokesh Choudhary, Chief Orthopedist and Managing Director of Bass Multi-Specialty Hospital, Dr DV Varsha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Dermatologist, and renowned Carnatic vocalist Vidwan Ramesh Chadaga, who were the guests of honour.

A doctor by profession, Dr Spurthi Aithal is a multi-talented artist who has completed her Junior, Senior, and Vidwat (Scholar) examinations in Bharatanatyam from Dr Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts. Over the years, she has honed her skills under the guidance of eminent gurus and has attended several workshops and masterclasses by renowned artists.

Dr Spurthi has performed at prestigious platforms, including Mysuru Dasara, Ninasam, Pondicherry Guinness World Record event, and Delhi cultural festivals, earning accolades for her expressive grace and precision in dance.

Her guru Vidwat Latha Lakshmish said that the Sanyoga Bharatanatyam Kalashaala has successfully trained 23 students who have made their debut on stage so far. “Bharatanatyam is not merely a dance form—it embodies the essence of Indian culture, discipline, and devotion. Spurthi’s dedication and passion reflect that beautifully,” she said.

Dr Spurthi captivated the audience with a repertoire that included Pushpanjali, Alaripu, Narasimha Kauthvam, Varnam, Guruvandana Nataraja Stotram, Devara Nama, Tillana, and Mangalam, showcasing both technical mastery and emotive depth.

The musical ensemble featured an accomplished team: Dr Latha Lakshmish (Nattuvangam), Vidwan Nandakumar Unnikrishnan (Vocals), Vidwan T Janardhan Rao (Mridangam), Vidwan Jayaram Kikkeri (Flute), Vidwan Bhargav Halambi (Rhythm Pad), P Vidya Sagar (Kanjeera), and Vidwan Shankar Raman (Veena).

The performance concluded with thunderous applause from the audience, who praised Dr Spurthi Aithal for her grace, rhythm, and expressive storytelling, marking her debut as a memorable celebration of artistry and devotion.