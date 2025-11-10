Swachhata Kranti in East Bengaluru: 180 Pourakarmikas Remove 70 Tonnes of Waste

BENGALURU

In a major cleanliness initiative, a massive cleaning drive was carried out along a 5.3-km stretch from Vaddarapalya Circle to Hennur-Bagalur Road in East Bengaluru. The drive, conducted under the supervision of East Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, aimed to make the area cleaner and more hygienic as part of the city’s ongoing Swachhata campaign.

The drive began at 6 a.m. and continued until noon, covering both sides of the stretch and the central median. During the operation, officials reported the removal of around 60 tonnes of silt and 10 tonnes of garbage, building debris, old furniture, mattresses, and other waste materials, totaling nearly 70 tonnes of waste cleared from the road and surrounding areas.

Additional Commissioner Lokhande also inspected white-topping work on Hennur-Bagalur Road and instructed B-SMILE officials to ensure proper road gradients and drainage improvements to prevent waterlogging. He stressed that all civic work must be carried out with an emphasis on durability and public convenience.

More than 180 pourakarmikas, supported by 20 tractors, six auto tippers, and two ladder jeeps, took part in the massive operation. Teams from Roads and Infrastructure, Engineering, Solid Waste Management, Electricity, and Health and Sanitation Departments from both Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram zones participated.

Calling it a key step towards environmental protection and civic hygiene, the Additional Commissioner said that such drives would be conducted regularly, reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to keeping East Bengaluru clean, green, and beautiful with active public cooperation.