North City Corporation Cleanliness Drive: KJ George’s Sarvagnanagar Bags First Place

Public cooperation with civic officials in maintaining cleanliness helps ensure better health

BENGALURU

In the cleanliness campaign launched to make the North City Corporation cleaner and more beautiful, Energy Minister KJ George’s constituency, Sarvagnanagar, has secured the first place.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Minister KJ George said, “It’s a matter of great joy that our Sarvagnanagar constituency has secured the first position in the cleanliness drive. Protecting people’s health through cleanliness is our top priority. The cleanliness work will continue with the same spirit. I am deeply grateful to our civic workers—their service is invaluable. I urge all citizens to treat them with respect and appreciation.”

The prize distribution ceremony for the mass cleanliness drive, held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka, was inaugurated by Commissioner Pommal Sunil Kumar, who lit the ceremonial lamp alongside civic workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Pommal Sunil Kumar said that to create a clean environment and provide better services to citizens, the corporation has launched several new initiatives. “Along with the efforts of civic workers, public participation and encouragement are essential. Through our weekly ‘Phone-In’ program held every Friday, we listen to and address citizens’ grievances,” he added.

On Saturday, the North City Corporation conducted a massive eight-hour cleaning drive from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., covering areas such as Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Around 95 km of roads were cleared of waste, debris, and silt, with drains thoroughly cleaned.

Across the seven divisions, a total of 4,200 civic workers, 69 tractors, 70 auto-tippers, and 5 JCB machines were deployed for the removal of silt, soil, and other waste materials.

The campaign led to the disposal of:

275 tonnes of construction debris

of construction debris 28 tonnes of old furniture, sofas, and mats from footpaths

of old furniture, sofas, and mats from footpaths 86 tonnes of waste from vacant plots

of waste from vacant plots 210 tonnes of dry waste

In total, 599 tonnes of waste were collected and properly disposed of during the drive.