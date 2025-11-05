Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP ‘stole’ 2024 Haryana polls with ECI’s help

Congress leader claims 25 lakh fake voters were listed ahead of 2024 elections





New Delhi

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of “stealing” the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections with the alleged support of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Presenting what he called the “H Files”, Mr. Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh fake voters were included in Haryana’s electoral rolls before the polls.

He displayed voter lists from the Rai constituency, alleging that a Brazilian model’s photograph was used 22 times across 10 booths for different names. Gandhi claimed one in every eight voters in Haryana was fake, asserting that Congress lost narrowly in several seats because of electoral manipulation.

Calling it “Operation Sarkar Chori,” Gandhi accused the ECI of colluding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “destroy democracy.” He alleged that discrepancies included over 5.2 lakh duplicate voters and 93,000 invalid addresses.

The BJP and the ECI dismissed the charges as baseless. Gandhi, however, maintained that “if the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy,” urging India’s youth to restore democratic values through truth and non-violence.

He also warned that similar “vote theft” systems could be deployed in Bihar’s ongoing Assembly elections, saying the manipulation had become “industrialised.”

Mr. Gandhi concluded by reiterating his appeal to Generation Z: “This democracy belongs to you, not to the ECI or Narendra Modi. You must protect it.”