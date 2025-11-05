Train crushes 6 pilgrims to death at a railway station in UP

Six women returning from Kartik Purnima Snan were hit by the Netaji Express while crossing tracks at Chunar station instead of using the footover bridge

Mirzapur

Six women were killed on Wednesday after being hit by an incoming train while alighting from the wrong side at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur, officials said. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when passengers from the Chopan Express got down onto the tracks and were struck by the approaching Netaji Express from Howrah to Kalkaji, according to Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division.

The victims had come for Kartik Purnima Snan (holy bath). Despite a foot overbridge being available, passengers attempted to cross the tracks, leading to the tragedy, the railways said in a statement. Government Railway Police Inspector Raghvendra Singh confirmed six deaths.

The deceased were identified as Savita (28), Sadhna (16), Shiv Kumari (12), Anju Devi (20), Sushila Devi (60), and Kalawati (50).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow and directed officials to reach the site immediately to expedite rescue and relief operations. The National and State Disaster Response Forces were deployed to assist.

Union Minister and local MP Anupriya Patel also conveyed condolences on X, calling the incident “heart-wrenching.” She said district officials were instructed to ensure swift relief and medical care for the injured. “In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls,” she added.