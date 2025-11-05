Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key dates, constituencies and voting schedule

Patna

Bihar is set to witness the first phase of its 2025 Assembly elections today, with 121 constituencies across 18 districts going to the polls. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Candidates for this phase filed nominations by October 17, with scrutiny on October 18 and the last date for withdrawal on October 20. A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in this phase. Over 7.4 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to cast their ballots across the State.

Key dates for Phase 1

Notification issued: October 10

Last date for nominations: October 17

Scrutiny of nominations: October 18

Last date for withdrawal: October 20

Polling day: November 6

Counting of votes: November 14

Major constituencies in Phase 1

The first phase covers several key districts, including Patna, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Begusarai, and Munger. Prominent seats going to polls include Patna Sahib, Bankipur, Arrah, Biharsharif, Darbhanga, and Gopalganj.

Reserved constituencies like Singheshwar (SC), Bochaha (SC), Rajgir (SC), and Phulwari (SC) are also part of the first phase.

The contest is expected to be intense between the ruling NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc, led by the RJD and Congress, as both sides pitch competing narratives on development, employment, and social justice.

Phase 1 voting will set the tone for the remaining two phases of polling, which will determine the political balance in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.