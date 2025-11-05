CM slams EC for colluding with Centre to ‘strangle’ democratic system

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP-led union government to “strangle” the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about 25 lakh fake entries in the Haryana poll list.

The CM also called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to refrain from attempting to protect his “masters” and admit the truth. “Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar – who had been evading questions, denying allegations, and even absurdly demanding that the accusers take an oath – must, at least this time, refrain from attempting to protect his masters. He should admit the truth and atone for his misdeeds through the legal process,”

Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Having earlier revealed large-scale voter fraud in Mahadevapura and Aland Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, Gandhi has now presented documented evidence showing how the entire election result in Haryana was manipulated, he said.

“These records demonstrate how the Election Commission, which is supposed to protect democracy through transparent and impartial elections, has instead colluded with the Union Government to strangle the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard,” he added.