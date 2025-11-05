Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeCityCM slams EC for colluding with Centre to 'strangle' democratic system
City

CM slams EC for colluding with Centre to ‘strangle’ democratic system

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
128

Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP-led union government to “strangle” the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about 25 lakh fake entries in the Haryana poll list.

The CM also called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to refrain from attempting to protect his “masters” and admit the truth. “Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar – who had been evading questions, denying allegations, and even absurdly demanding that the accusers take an oath – must, at least this time, refrain from attempting to protect his masters. He should admit the truth and atone for his misdeeds through the legal process,” 

Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Having earlier revealed large-scale voter fraud in Mahadevapura and Aland Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, Gandhi has now presented documented evidence showing how the entire election result in Haryana was manipulated, he said.

“These records demonstrate how the Election Commission, which is supposed to protect democracy through transparent and impartial elections, has instead colluded with the Union Government to strangle the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard,” he added.

Previous article
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key dates, constituencies and voting schedule
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.