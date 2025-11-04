Rahul Gandhi’s ‘army controlled by 10%’ remark sparks political storm

Reiterating his call for a national caste census, Rahul Gandhi said equitable representation is vital to uphold the Constitution.

NEW DELHI

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered a new controversy with his comments alleging that a small section of India’s population—mainly from upper castes—controls key national institutions, including the armed forces.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad ahead of the November 6 Assembly polls, Gandhi said, “Only 10 percent of the country’s population—the upper castes—get opportunities in corporate sectors, the bureaucracy, and the judiciary. Even the Army is under their control.”

He contended that the remaining 90 percent—comprising backward classes, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities—remain excluded from decision-making roles. Gandhi reiterated his demand for a national caste census, asserting that accurate caste-based data is vital to ensure fair representation and protect the Constitution.

“We want to know how many Dalits, OBCs, women, and minorities hold positions of power. Without their participation, the Constitution itself stands threatened,” he said.

Gandhi further claimed that “there are no Dalits in India’s top 500 companies,” highlighting what he described as entrenched inequality in opportunity and access.

This latest remark has stirred sharp political reactions, with opponents accusing Gandhi of politicizing the armed forces and attempting to create social division.

Notably, this is not the first time Gandhi’s comments regarding the military have drawn criticism. Earlier, the Supreme Court had pulled him up over remarks made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when he alleged that Chinese troops were “thrashing Indian soldiers” in Arunachal Pradesh.