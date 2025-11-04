Tuesday, November 4, 2025
HomeIndia5 dead, 14 hurt as passenger and goods trains collide
India

5 dead, 14 hurt as passenger and goods trains collide

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
78

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the goods train was stationary when a MEMU train rammed into it from behind.

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

At least five people were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 4 pm when a MEMU passenger train from Gevra to Bilaspur rammed into a goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed five deaths, adding that four passengers were still trapped in the wreckage. The injured were shifted to Apollo Hospital and CIMS Hospital in Bilaspur, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Railway authorities have deployed all resources for rescue and medical aid. Visuals showed a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train. Compensation of ₹10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for the seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to determine the cause and recommend corrective measures. Relief operations are underway, and helpline numbers have been issued for passengers and families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to ensure immediate assistance and medical care. He stated that railway and district teams were working on a war footing and that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. The CM conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Previous article
Campaigning ends for first phase of Bihar assembly polls
Next article
R. Ashoka launches weeklong campaign over garbage and pothole problems 
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.