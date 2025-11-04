5 dead, 14 hurt as passenger and goods trains collide

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated that the goods train was stationary when a MEMU train rammed into it from behind.

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

At least five people were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 4 pm when a MEMU passenger train from Gevra to Bilaspur rammed into a goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed five deaths, adding that four passengers were still trapped in the wreckage. The injured were shifted to Apollo Hospital and CIMS Hospital in Bilaspur, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Railway authorities have deployed all resources for rescue and medical aid. Visuals showed a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train. Compensation of ₹10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for the seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to determine the cause and recommend corrective measures. Relief operations are underway, and helpline numbers have been issued for passengers and families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to ensure immediate assistance and medical care. He stated that railway and district teams were working on a war footing and that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. The CM conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.