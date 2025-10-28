Jayanti Preparations

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Grand celebration planned for Kanakadasa jayanti – DC Venkatesh

Chitradurga

Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh has directed officials to make elaborate preparations for the grand celebration of Kanakadasa Jayanti, scheduled for November 8 at the district headquarters.

Presiding over the preparatory meeting held at the DC’s office on Tuesday, Venkatesh said the Jayanti will be celebrated as a government-sponsored event. The main ceremony will take place at Kanaka Circle on Holalkere Road at 11:30 am, featuring devotional songs based on Kanakadasa’s compositions and special lectures by resource persons. Floral tributes will be offered to the statues of Kanakadasa at Kanaka Circle and Sangolli Rayanna at Malappanahatti Road. The City Municipal Council has been instructed to ensure cleanliness at both locations, activate the fountain at Kanaka Circle, and arrange decorative lighting across major junctions.

In case of rain, the stage event will be held at Valmiki Bhavan. After the main programme, a procession carrying Kanakadasa’s portrait will begin from Kanaka Circle and proceed through main roads up to the Kuruba Hostel, accompanied by cultural troupes. The use of DJ systems remains banned, though four speakers will be permitted within the prescribed decibel limit; any violation will invite FIR action.

The Police Department has been directed to ensure smooth traffic management and security during the event. All officials and staff have been asked to attend the celebration, as the government has declared the day a public holiday.

Additional DC B.T. Kumaraswamy instructed that Jayanti be celebrated in all schools, colleges, and local bodies across the district.

