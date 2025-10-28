Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Freedom fighter V.N. Reddy passes away at 103

Tumakuru

Veteran freedom fighter from Pavagada, V.N. Narasa Reddy (103), passed away at his residence due to age-related ailments. Known for his fearless contribution to India’s independence struggle, Reddy played a daring role in opposing British rule.

During the freedom movement, Reddy devised an ingenious plan to destroy British government records. He reportedly tied pieces of cloth soaked in castor oil to rats’ tails, set them on fire, and released them inside the Pavagada taluk office, burning down crucial British documents. He was also involved in a plot to loot the British treasury. As a result, he and six others were arrested while asleep one night and imprisoned in Tumakuru jail.

Even behind bars, Reddy continued his protests against the colonial regime, leading to his transfer to the Bengaluru Central Jail, where he served a 32-day sentence. Upon release, he travelled across Pavagada taluk in a bullock cart, spreading awareness about the freedom movement and urging people to rise against British oppression. Reddy was closely associated with several prominent leaders, including former Vice President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, A.M. Linganna, Kolluru Subbarao, and Padapalli Chidambara Reddy. Remarkably, he exercised his franchise in every election held since India’s first general elections in 1951–52, symbolizing his lifelong commitment to democracy and national service.

