Over 15 lakh people refuse to take part in caste survey

The caste census across Karnataka has largely been completed, except in Bengaluru, but over 15 lakh people statewide have refused to participate, according to updates from Public TV. Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts recorded the highest rejection rates. The final report of the caste survey is expected within the next two months.

The socio-economic and educational survey covered the entire state, with participation from approximately 6.1 crore people out of the total 6.8 crore population. However, around 70 lakh individuals did not take part in the survey. In Bengaluru’s GBA jurisdiction, 39 lakh households were slated for the census, but only 18 to 19 lakh households have been surveyed so far. Officials estimate that over five lakh residents in Bengaluru refused to participate.

A. Dayanand, Commissioner of the Backward Classes Commission, noted that low response was also reported in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada, where 50,000 to 60,000 people opted out. He added that many houses remained locked and several economically well-off households did not respond. Survey teams have been advised to double-check locked properties and confirm their occupancy. The delayed start in Bengaluru, which accounts for roughly 20% of Karnataka’s population, has also affected the overall survey coverage.

