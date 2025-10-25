Yathindra asserts father will complete full 5-year term as CM

Yathindra dismissed the rumours about ‘November revolution’ and said there is no discussion on the issue in the party

Mysuru

Karnataka MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is set to complete his full five-year term, responding to recent speculation about leadership changes within the Congress.

Speaking to media in Mysuru, Dr Yathindra said he would refrain from commenting further on party matters publicly. “I have already clarified my earlier statement. I will not unnecessarily create controversy. Matters regarding party leadership will be discussed within the party, not with the media,” he said.

Dr Yathindra’s remarks came after he had earlier commented during an event in Belagavi that Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi could be a suitable successor to Siddaramaiah. This had sparked controversy and prompted hints from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPSC) president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar that disciplinary action could be taken for violating party directives against publicly discussing leadership changes.

Addressing this, Dr Yathindra clarified, “There was no mistake in my Belagavi statement. The so-called ‘November Revolution’ is mere speculation. In the current situation, my father will complete his term as Chief Minister.”

He added, “If the party issues a notice regarding my comments, I will respond appropriately. I will speak where it is necessary, and I will respect the party’s internal processes. My focus remains on supporting the party and ensuring stability in governance.”

The MLC’s statement seeks to quell rumors of internal dissent and underscores his support for his father’s leadership, emphasizing continuity and the Congress leadership’s authority in managing internal discussions.