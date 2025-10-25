136 seats for Cong in State, Why should I seek Centre’s funds?: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy questioned why the he should seek financial assistance from the central government when the Congress holds a strong mandate of 136 seats in the state assembly. Speaking at a press conference at JP Bhavan on Saturday, Kumaraswamy cited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier statement, saying that he personally would not request funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Why should I ask for grants? The people have already given 136 seats to the Congress government. I see no reason to speak to the Centre,” Kumaraswamy remarked. He recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he did not depend on the Prime Minister for funds, yet he undertook initiatives like rebuilding 1,000 houses in Kodagu following floods, reflecting his commitment and administrative capability.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s challenge to engage in public debates, Kumaraswamy said the other leader lacks the merit to discuss such matters. He emphasised that his department—the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises—focuses on policy formulation and providing incentives, not establishing factories. “I have always carried out my responsibilities effectively. The work done during my tenure speaks for itself,” he asserted, highlighting his administrative experience and independent approach in handling state affairs without over-reliance on central funds.

Kumaraswamy’s comments underline his criticism of the present state leadership and stress the capacity of state governments to act independently.

He also added that RSS cannot be banned, the Cong govt is using the issue to cover up its failures.