Friday, October 24, 2025
 State Clears ₹27,607 Crore Investment Proposals Creating 8,704 Jobs

Bengaluru

The 66th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of ₹27,607.26 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 8,704 direct jobs.

The approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional investment proposals, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil. While the new proposals involve an investment of ₹27,228.51 crore, the expansion proposals account for ₹378.75 crore.

The new investment proposals include, M/s Vayu Assets Private Limited: ₹1,251 crore (1,912 jobs); M/s Tejas Networks Limited: ₹542.19 crore (1,312 jobs); M/s Reliance Consumer Products Limited: ₹1,622 crore (1,200 jobs);  M/s JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited: ₹7,102 crore (900 jobs); M/s HSS Textile Private Limited: ₹740 crore (800 jobs); M/s SFX India Mfg Private Limited: ₹9,298 crore (806 jobs); M/s Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited: ₹1,520.75 crore (550 jobs); M/s Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited: ₹1,330 crore (550 jobs); M/s JSW Steel Limited: ₹1,300.57 crore (271 jobs); M/s Grasim Industries Limited: ₹1,386 crore (203 jobs); M/s QPIAI India Private Limited: ₹1,136 crore (200 jobs).

The additional investment proposals are from M/s Embassy Industrial Park (₹80 crore) and M/s Balaji Wafers Private Limited (₹298.75 crore), totalling ₹ 378.75 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K. J. George, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister Dr M. C. Sudhakar, and Labour Minister Santosh Lad were present at the meeting.

