PSI booked for rape, atrocities act in Chitradurga

Chitradurga

A police sub-inspector posted at the Chitradurga Town Police Station has been booked for rape and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after allegedly exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as PSI Gadilingappa, is accused of establishing a physical relationship with a young woman from Bengaluru, originally from Challakere taluk, after befriending her on Instagram in April 2024. According to the complaint filed at the Chitradurga Women’s Police Station, the officer gained her trust by promising marriage and later stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Following the complaint, the accused reportedly went missing, and his phone remains switched off. Before disappearing, he allegedly sent a threatening message to the victim via Instagram.

Police have registered a case against him under Sections 64 and 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(2) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing officer. Senior officials said the matter is being treated with seriousness, and an internal departmental inquiry has also been initiated.