Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Tanot Mata Shrine

Jaipur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the renowned Tanot Rai Mata Temple — located near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, and offered prayers for the security and prosperity of the nation.

The visit was part of his itinerary to review the border situation and interact with soldiers stationed along Rajasthan’s western front. The Defence Minister also shared pictures of his visit on his X handle, writing: Feeling blessed after visiting Tanot Rai Mata Mandir in Jaisalmer. The energy of this temple is immense.

Upon his arrival, Defence Minister Singh was accorded a warm welcome by BSF Deputy Inspector General Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma, and Assistant Commandant Vikas Narayan Singh.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana also accompanied him during the visit.

Speaking at the temple complex, Rajnath Singh expressed deep reverence for the Goddess, saying: I feel blessed to have had the darshan of Tanot Mata. It is the privilege of my life. Every soldier guarding the nation’s borders draws strength from the blessings of Tanot Mata.

The Defence Minister also visited the adjoining Mahadev Temple and observed the unexploded bombs dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, which, according to local belief, failed to detonate due to the divine grace of the Mother Goddess. Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers who displayed exceptional courage at this historic site. Praising the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their dedication, Rajnath Singh said that the force symbolises the nation’s resolve, discipline, and devotion.