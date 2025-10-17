GBA plans comprehensive development for 100 key city roads

The Chief Commissioner of GBA has ordered the replacement of damaged rainwater drainage pipes on flyovers to prevent road deterioration.

Bengaluru

A plan will be devised to identify 100 key roads under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and implement measures for their comprehensive development, said the authority’s Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

He conducted a review meeting with senior officials on the city’s road, pavement, and sanitation projects, emphasizing that maintaining Bengaluru’s roads in good condition is a collective responsibility.

He stated that it is everyone’s duty to ensure the city’s roads remain well-maintained, and for this purpose, 100 important roads should be selected across 10 zones, with 10 roads per zone in the five city corporations. A detailed plan will be prepared for the overall development of these roads.

Roads should be identified based on citizen feedback, taking into account multiple factors such as potholes, footpath conditions, bus stops, street lighting, traffic congestion, waterlogging, and garbage dumping, and measures should be implemented to address these issues. He instructed that Zonal Chief Engineers should be responsible for comprehensive management in this regard.

While roads are repaired under municipal corporations, various organizations often dig them up, causing damage. He directed that departments, including the Water Board and BESCOM, must obtain GBA permission before carrying out any work on major roads.

Weekly meetings should be held under the Chief Engineer of the Planning Department to monitor projects. Temporary relief measures should be prioritized during development work, while long-term solutions must be implemented to tackle the root causes of recurring problems.

Pipes have been installed on the flyovers under the GBA jurisdiction to drain rainwater, but if those pipes are damaged, the rainwater that falls directly on the road, causing the road to deteriorate quickly. In this regard, the Chief Commissioner instructed that the pipes installed on the flyovers should be identified as damaged and replaced.