Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeIndiaExecution of Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen Stayed, SC Told ‘Nothing...
India

Execution of Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen Stayed, SC Told ‘Nothing Adverse Happening’

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
189

Supreme Court informed that efforts to save the death-row convict continue as mediation progresses.

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen, has been stayed and that “nothing adverse is happening” at present.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator had stepped in to facilitate discussions in the matter. “The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening,” he said when the bench sought an update on Priya’s case.

The counsel for the petitioner organisation, Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, which has been extending legal support to Priya, also confirmed that the execution remained on hold. The Supreme Court adjourned the matter, scheduling it for hearing in January 2026, while allowing an early listing if necessary.

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala’s Palakkad district, was convicted in 2017 for the murder of her Yemeni business partner and sentenced to death in 2020. Her final appeal was rejected in 2023. The case has since drawn international attention, with humanitarian groups urging diplomatic intervention.

Earlier, Priya’s mother had travelled to Yemen to negotiate with the victim’s family under Sharia law, which allows clemency through the payment of “blood money.” The Centre has assured the court that it continues diplomatic efforts through Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to reach a “mutually agreeable solution.”

Previous article
JD (U) releases second list of 44 candidates, completes 101-seat quota for Bihar polls
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.