Restriction on RSS activities: Priyank gets threat calls

Bengaluru

Minister Priyank Kharge has alleged that he and his family are receiving threats after he wrote a letter to restrict RSS activities.

He has posted an ex-post in this regard, saying that his mobile has been ringing continuously for the last two days. The calls are full of threats. He and his family are being intimidated and abused with abusive words. He said that he is receiving threatening calls because he has written a letter to ban RSS activities in government places.

I am not disturbed by this. I am not surprised either. RSS did not spare Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar, will it spare me now. If they think they can silence me with personal abuse and threats, then it is their misunderstanding. This is just the beginning, he said. The time has come to build a society on the principles of Buddha, Basavanna and Babasaheb. They have called for cleansing the country from the most dangerous RSS.