Wednesday, October 15, 2025
India’s 4th NTTL comes up at NIMHANS

The 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory (NTTL) was inaugurated at NIMHANS here on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in tobacco product testing and public health research, the Institute said.

There are currently three National Tobacco Testing Laboratories in India, one apex laboratory at the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in Noida, two regional laboratories including the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Mumbai and the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Guwahati.

The new laboratory, inaugurated at NIMHANS, will conduct testing and analysis of chemical constituents and toxic substances in tobacco products. It will follow Indian and international standards for testing, enforce tobacco control laws and regulations, and provide scientific data for evaluating tobacco products, the institute said in a statement.

This laboratory has been established to strengthen tobacco control measures and enhance research capabilities to monitor harmful substances in tobacco, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience said.

According to the organization, the establishment of this facility at NIMHANS strengthens its commitment to advancing health research and public health policy through cutting-edge technology and scientific excellence.

This initiative will significantly contribute to evidence-based tobacco control and support the government’s efforts to reduce the health burden caused by tobacco consumption in India, it said.

