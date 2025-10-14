Wednesday, October 15, 2025
People know what Timarodi is: Advocate General to HC

Bengaluru

The Advocate General has clarified to the High Court that there was no violation of due process in the order issued to deport Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and the public knows what he is doing in the name of the civility movement.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj heard a writ petition filed by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, challenging the order issued by Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese, deporting him from Dakshina Kannada district for a period of one year.

During the hearing, senior advocate Taranath Poojary, appearing for Timarodi, alleged that there are widespread legal process lapses in the order issued against our petitioner.

The state government and the home department have a feeling against Timarodi. They have not provided any adequate details about the criminal cases pending against him.  The state government and the home department have a feeling against Timarodi. They have not provided any adequate details about the criminal cases pending against him. The investigating officers have already submitted B final reports against him in about 10 cases. They have said that there is a possibility of him rioting and creating chaos in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But there is no evidence for this, he objected.

Advocate General K Shashikirana Shetty strongly denied this and explained, the details being told to the court by the petitioner’s lawyer are not correct. The public knows what Mahesh Shetty, a local resident, is doing in the name of the Timarodi courtesy movement. The government has not acted against the principle of natural justice.

After hearing lengthy arguments from the defendants, the bench reserved its order. Similarly, it extended the interim order issued earlier against Timarodi in relation to the deportation order.

