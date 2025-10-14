A Legacy in Percussion

Tavil maestro marks 25 years of musical mastery

Bengaluru

It’s a proud moment for Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Asthana Vidwan R Manjunatha, who celebrates 25 years of distinguished service to the world of classical music as a virtuoso of Tavil.

A native of Doddaballapura in Rural Bengaluru, Manjunatha has carried forward the illustrious Chintalapalli Thavil Parampara with dedication and excellence.

Guided by eminent gurus M Rangappa, Rajagopal, V Prakash, Kodati Venkatesh, and advanced tutor Tirupathi CM Rajagopal. Manjunatha has cultivated a profound legacy in Carnatic percussion. His artistry has been recognized through prestigious accolades, including honors from the Chintalapalli Krishnamurthy Sangeetha Academy, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Dharmasthala, Sringeri Sharadamba Peetam, and Sri Annapoorneshwari Temple, Horanadu. He is also an Akashavani (AIR) B I Grade artist and a Kanchi Kamakoti awardee.

Manjunatha has had the privilege of performing alongside several eminent artists, including AKC Natarajan, Tirupathi Sathyanarayana, Bangalore M Kodandaram, BS Ramesh Babu, Nammara Brothers (Kerala), Vocalist Nagamani Srinath, Veena Varuni, Puttur Ganesh (Saxophone), Chennai GK Raghuraman (Nadaswaram), and Mridangam Master Shivu.

Celebrated for his commanding artistry and spiritual depth, his Tavil recitals have been featured at many revered cultural and spiritual institutions, such as:

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), where his Tavil has become integral to special celebrations.

Golden Temple, Vellore – enriching the temple’s atmosphere with rhythm and devotion.

Sri Annapoorneshwari Temple, Horanadu – elevating festive occasions with musical brilliance.

Sri Kaiwara Yogi Narayana Mata, Kaiwara – inspiring devotees through devotional rhythm.

Sri Kalahasthi Temple – adding to the temple’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Shringeri Sharadamba Temple, Kadri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple (Mangaluru), Dharmasthala, and ISKCON.

Puttaparthi Onam Festival, Shabarimala, Guruvayoor Temple, and Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mysuru Dasara Festivities, contributing to Karnataka’s cultural grandeur.

Performances featured on Chandana TV, further broadening his audience.

Beyond his professional journey, Vidwan R Manjunatha remains deeply rooted in his personal values. He draws strength from the blessings of Shringeri Sharadamba, the guidance of his mother Narayanamma and the unwavering support of his wife BN Pushpa.

Stands as timeless spirit of classical music

Over the course of 25 years, his mastery of traditional techniques, combined with innovative expression, has elevated the Tavil from a traditional accompaniment to a celebrated solo art form. His journey stands as a testament to discipline, devotion, and the timeless spirit of Indian classical music.