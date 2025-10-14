Op Sindoor Ensured Destruction of Pak Terror HQs, Launchpads: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said no place is safe for terrorists as India adopts zero tolerance.

Manesar



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor ensured the complete destruction of terrorist headquarters, training centres, and launchpads in Pakistan, reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Speaking at the 41st Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, Haryana, Shah said India’s security forces are determined to “go to the depths of the Earth to punish every act of terror.” He added that Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev demonstrated India’s capability to conduct precise, high-impact actions against terror networks.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people. Shah said these operations reflect the government’s commitment to hitting terrorism “at its very roots.”

He also highlighted several policy measures since 2019, including amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and National Investigation Agency Act, and the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The government, he said, has also created a scientific framework to track terror financing and strengthened the Multi Agency Centre for intelligence coordination.

Praising the NSG, Shah said its “Black Cat” commandos have protected the nation through several critical operations since 1984. He also announced a new NSG hub in Ayodhya, the sixth in India, and a Rs 141-crore training centre to further bolster anti-terror capabilities.