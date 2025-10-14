BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to contest from Tarapur and Lakhisarai.

Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, marking the formal start of the party’s campaign in the state. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad has been fielded from Katihar, while Renu Devi, Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, will contest from Bettiah. State ministers Nitish Mishra and Mangal Pandey will seek re-election from Jhanjharpur and Siwan seats, respectively.

The list also features Shreyasi Singh, an international shooter-turned-politician, who will contest from Jamui. The BJP has fielded nine women candidates, reflecting the party’s emphasis on gender representation and inclusivity in the upcoming polls.

Party insiders said the first list focuses on retaining strongholds while introducing a few new faces to strengthen the party’s grassroots connect. The remaining candidates are expected to be announced after consultations with alliance partners.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results expected later that month. The contest is set to be crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as it seeks to maintain power in the politically significant state against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led opposition bloc.