Shoe attack on CJI a threat to judiciary: Kejriwal

New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned the recent attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, calling it a “well-planned conspiracy” aimed at “suppressing” the judiciary. He reacted to the incident in which a 71-year-old lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI inside the Supreme Court on Monday.

Kejriwal said the attack had “shaken the entire nation” and highlighted that threats against the CJI had also appeared on social media, yet no decisive action had been taken. “This looks like a deliberate attempt to intimidate the judiciary. Other judges may fear giving decisions against such people if attacks like this go unpunished,” he said in a video posted on X.

He demanded the strictest possible punishment for those involved, emphasizing that attacking the Chief Justice is an insult not only to the judiciary but also to the Dalit community and the Constitution. “These people cannot tolerate a person from the Dalit community holding the highest judicial position. By attacking the CJI, they aim to silence the judiciary,” he said.

Kejriwal urged citizens to raise their voices against the attack, stating that true patriots must ensure that the perpetrators face harsh punishment. Police sources indicated that the lawyer behind the incident was angered by the CJI’s remarks during a hearing last month on the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho. The attack has been widely condemned across the country, drawing attention to threats against judicial independence and safety.

This incident has sparked a nationwide conversation on protecting judges and maintaining the dignity and authority of India’s judicial system.