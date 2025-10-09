India, Australia bolster defence ties in Canberra talks

The initiative marks an unprecedented progress in their bilateral partnership

India and Australia on Thursday advanced their defence cooperation during the Australia–India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue at Parliament House in Canberra, marking unprecedented progress in their bilateral partnership.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The dialogue focused on strengthening strategic alignment, with both sides agreeing to enhance operational coordination, expand information-sharing mechanisms, and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on submarine rescue. We will be doing more in terms of talks between our two operational commands, more in respect of information sharing, and more through the submarine rescue MOU. All of this is taking our strategic alignment to a deeper operational level, Marles said.

Singh, making the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Australia in twelve years, underscored that defence cooperation has significantly expanded alongside the broader Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevated in 2020. Our relationship is grounded in shared values of freedom, mutual respect and a dedication to regional peace. We have deepened ties in defence technology, co-development and industrial collaboration, with opportunities for Australian companies under India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, he said.

Amid global instability, ongoing conflicts, and the threat of cross-border terrorism, Singh emphasized India’s commitment to peaceful solutions while safeguarding its sovereignty, thanking Australia for its consistent support on key security issues.