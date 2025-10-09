North Korea prepares for massive military parade with China, Russia in attendance

Kim Jong-un vows to root out internal threats, warns officials against abuse of power and incompetence as North Korea marks 80th anniversary of ruling party

Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to eliminate elements that weaken the authority of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), calling for strict order and discipline within the party, state media reported on Thursday.

The remarks were made during Kim’s visit to the Party Founding Museum in Pyongyang a day earlier, ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK. Quoting Kim, We should continue to firmly consolidate strict order and sound discipline climate within the Party, while giving precedence to the process of finding out and eliminating in time all sorts of elements and acts that undermine the Party’s leadership prestige.

Kim also urged officials to change their attitudes, warning them against evil practices such as ignorance, incompetence, irresponsibility, self-protection, formalism and expediency, as well as arbitrariness, high-handedness and abuse of power.

He was accompanied by members of the Praesidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, senior party officials, and representatives from national institutions, according to KCNA.

The anniversary, which falls on Friday, is expected to be marked by a large-scale military parade. Such parades, often used to showcase North Korea’s military strength, are typically held on major anniversaries ending in zero or five. This year’s event is likely to draw international attention, with senior Chinese and Russian officials expected to attend.