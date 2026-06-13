Sudheendra discusses with Telangana CM regarding implementation of bioenergy projects

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman SE Sudheendra received Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his return to Bengaluru airport after adverse weather conditions at Hyderabad airport on Friday night while traveling from Delhi to Hyderabad. SE Sudheendra had a long discussion with the Telangana Chief Minister regarding the implementation of bioenergy projects and the establishment of production units and exchanged views on the actual situation in Telangana State. The implementation of bioenergy projects, which are clean and green fuels, in Telangana State is being carried out by Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited. Revanth Reddy suggested to met the Finance, Planning and Energy Minister of Telangana regarding the implementation process of the bioenergy policy in the State to take necessary steps and agreements to achieve development in the bioenergy sector in the coming days through mutual cooperation. The Chairman SE Sudheendra said that he would immediately meet the Deputy Chief Ministers and Finance, Planning and Energy Minister Mallu Bhati Vikramarka along with the State government delegation and discuss the future frameworks for the development of Bioenergy sector.