Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP

New Delhi

The Union Environment Ministry has postponed Madhya Pradesh’s proposal to divert over 740 hectares of reserve forest in Sheopur district for a dam and micro-irrigation project, citing the need for further study and clearance from Project Cheetah authorities.

The project area lies within the landscape of Kuno National Park, where cheetahs were reintroduced from Africa starting September 2022 under Project Cheetah.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), which reviewed the proposal on September 26, asked the state to obtain comments or a no-objection certificate from the Project Cheetah under the National Tiger Conservation Authority before granting approval. The irrigation project on the seasonal Aheli river near Munjari village aims to store water for longer periods, benefiting around 40,000 people across 34 villages in the drought-prone area. It is expected to improve agriculture and crop yields without displacing families.

However, the plan involves felling over 20,000 trees and submerging nearly 700 hectares of forest. The total land required, including non-forest areas, is about 1,013 hectares. Although the site is over 10 km from Kuno National Park and 20 km from Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, the FAC noted the ecological sensitivity of the region and asked for a detailed assessment of environmental impacts, seasonal water flow, and downstream effects. The state was also asked to explore larger compensatory afforestation areas nearby.

Project Cheetah, launched in 2022, has introduced 20 African cheetahs to Kuno National Park. Eleven of these have survived, including two relocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and 26 cubs have been born so far, 16 of which are alive. The FAC emphasized balancing developmental needs with conservation priorities before any final decision.

This ensures that irrigation benefits do not come at the cost of ecological damage or the cheetah reintroduction efforts.