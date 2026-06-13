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Leopard carries dog, caught on CCTV

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A leopard was caught carrying a dog at Sampigehalli near Bannerghatta on Saturday. The leopard was caught on a CCTV camera carrying the dog. Recently, the number of dogs in Sampigehalli was reduced. Suspicious villagers checked CCTV cameras in the vicinity and found that the leopard was hunting dogs.

Sampigehalli village is adjacent to the Bannerghatta forest and leopard movement is common. However, the forest department officials have warned the public to be cautious about the leopard.

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City Hilights
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